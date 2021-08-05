Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 spoilers: Stabler’s mom is back!







It’s been over a decade since Bernadette Stabler was seen over on Law & Order: SVU — now, she’s poised to return.

According to a report from TVLine, the iconic Ellen Burstyn will be appearing on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 in the aforementioned role, and that does give us quite a bit to be excited about moving forward. This is going to be a chance to dive deeper into the psyche of Christopher Meloni’s Elliot, and perhaps understand more how he is doing following the death of his wife. She could have some sage wisdom or at a least a different perspective, one that he cannot see within himself.

We’ve gotten the sense at this point that Organized Crime season 2 will pick up shortly after the events of season 1. After all, Dylan McDermott is going to be returning for more episodes and the Wheatley case is not 100% over as of yet. Eventually, the show will leap forward into some different cases, with the objective here being to tell a story in a series of arcs. Unlike the other editions of Law & Order, there are no plans to shift over to a story-of-the-week format.

Of course, we’ve also reported already that there will be a chance to see some crossovers with this show and SVU, which makes sense given the importance of Benson and Stabler to each other. They are an emotional heartbeat that really defines and shapes a great bit of the new show.

Be prepared to see both SVU and Organized Crime back on the air when we get around to September — for some more updates while we all collectively wait, we suggest that you head over to the link here right now. Hopefully, some video footage will surface come early next month.

