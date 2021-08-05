Gossip Girl episode 6 spoilers: Is this the midseason finale on HBO Max?







Should prepare yourself for the end of Gossip Girl on HBO Max, at least for the time being? Based on some early signals, that could very well be the case.

What we can at least tell you right now is that episode 6, entitled “Parentsite,” is being billed as the “Part One” finale. That means that we’re likely going to be seeing a hiatus on the other side of this, even if there is no confirmation on a return date as of yet.

Just when you look at the title for this episode alone, it’s clear that someone’s parent is going to be important to the story here. That someone looks to be Obie. Over the course of this hour, you’re going to have a chance to see the character’s mother enter the picture — which leads to a lot of questions elsewhere. A lot of characters are going to be making big decisions about themselves in this episode, though rest assured, few decisions with young people end up being permanent. We could see a lot more flux before the series officially comes to a close.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, take a look at the Gossip Girl episode 6 synopsis below:

When Obie’s (Eli Brown) mother comes to town, Zoya (Whitney Peak) begins to question his nature – and nurture. Julien’s (Jordan Alexander) decision to take her brand to the next level leads her down a path of self-discovery. Kate’s (Tavi Gevinson) personal and professional lives collide at full force. Aki (Evan Mock) and Max (Thomas Doherty) come together to support Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind).

So where is Gossip Girl in all of this? Sure, they may not be mentioned in this synopsis … but we’ve got a pretty good feeling that they’ll rear their head at some point. What would this show be otherwise?

What do you want to see on Gossip Girl episode 6?

Are you sad that the first part of the season is coming to an end so soon? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

