Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Eviction, endurance HoH preview







Tonight in Big Brother 23 is going to prove to be enormous for a number of reasons. Not only is it a live eviction show, but we also have an endurance Head of Household Competition! This is the first time this season we’ll see a comp live on the feeds, and we’re absolutely curious to see what that looks like.

Before that, though, let’s focus on where things are right now in the game…

Also, why not watch our latest Big Brother 23 live-feed discussion below? Be sure to take a look at that and SUBSCRIBE, given that we have new videos coming every day and of course, we don’t want you to miss them.

Entering tonight’s eviction, it’s pretty clear-cut that Whitney is going to leave the game. Unless there is some intentional shenanigans happening here in the form of a hinky vote, it’s going to be unanimous. Whitney barely campaigned before last night and she’s so in the dark about the Cookout that it doesn’t matter. That alliance could control a huge chunk of the game moving forward if they stay together; it just depends a lot on who wins the upcoming HoH Competitions.

With that in mind, let’s talk endurance for a moment here. It already seems like Claire doesn’t want to win it — she has safety for the week already and with that, she recognizes that there isn’t much value in her taking this home. Meanwhile, Sarah Beth and Xavier have both shared their intention to throw the comp. That could be BIG trouble for Sarah Beth, since she’s on a lot of radars right now as a potential target. Alyssa, Britini, Azah, and Hannah all should be considered favorites to win it given that endurance competitions tend to benefit smaller people with less total muscle mass. Yet, it’s going to be partially based on how badly they want it.

Rest assured when the competition begins tonight, we’ll be around over at the link here with all sorts of updates all about it.

What do you want to see happen on tonight’s Big Brother 23 endurance / eviction episode?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







