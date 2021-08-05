Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist could be revived at Roku; season 3 possible?







Is there a chance for a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 3 to happen at Roku? It’s news that feels completely out of nowhere; nonetheless, there is some cause for celebration.

We should start by noting that nothing is 100% official as of yet. With that being said, Deadline reports that there plans being finalized for the Jane Levy musical-comedy to be revived at the Roku platform for a TV movie. Depending on its performance, there could then be an additional season ordered down the line. We almost consider this a trial-of-sorts by Roku to see if something else could materialize down the road.

It’s understandably why Roku would be the service circling the idea of this — they’ve been thought of more as a device and/or platform than a hub for original content. They are working to change that — hence, why they’ve done some work with the Quibi library already. This would be one of their most high-profile projects if it works, and we know already that this show has received some awards-show recognition at the same time.

For the time being, we don’t want to take anything for granted or assume that this is going to lead somehow to more new episodes coming. Nonetheless, it is very much exciting to think that we could be getting more of Zoey and her world presented — the show can be funny, but it’s also emotional, uplifting, and somehow relatable even if people are singing and dancing all the time. It also had a fantastic ending to season 2, even if we still have so many questions about why Max was suddenly able to hear Zoey’s heart-song for the first time.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

