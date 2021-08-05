Cobra Kai season 4 premiere date: It’s coming in December! New teaser







If you want more reasons to be excited for Cobra Kai season 4, we’ve got them for you within this piece!

Let’s start, first and foremost, with the premiere date — after all, it looks like we’re going to be seeing all of our favorite characters back this December. The new teaser below, one that hypes the return of the All Valley, hypes up that very thing! A December start date is certainly exciting for a number of different reasons, especially since it means we’re not even having to wait a full year between seasons. Filming for season 4 is already done so at this point, the episodes just need to be pieced together.

Also, it’s worth noting that Netflix loves to air many of its biggest shows in December. This is around when we see Bridgerton, The Witcher, and many others surface. (Alas, there’s no premiere date as of yet for Bridgerton season 2.)

The primary push for Cobra Kai season 4 seems to be Daniel and Johnny finally working together, as they’re merging their dojos in order to take down Cobra Kai in its current form. They realize that defeating John Kreese could be the way to get him out of town for good — in some ways, he’s already wounded given Hawk’s departure from the team. Yet, we saw some of the recruiting that he did at the end of last season and we’re sure that he will be prepared for when the tournament comes around…

We imagine that an official trailer for the new season will arrive later to the date. Keep your eyes peeled…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Cobra Kai season 4?

