Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Is there any chance of a vote flip?







Over the past few hours there has been a good bit of campaigning within the Big Brother 23 house — but will any of it matter?

Here’s the irony of much of Whitney’s campaign: After hours of not getting anywhere, she finally stumbled into a little something in her conversation with Alyssa. As for whether it matters, that’s a completely different story.

Here is the story that you need to know for now: Whitney informed Alyssa in the past about comments Hannah made in the past regarding Christian — namely, that she could manipulate him, especially after Alyssa is gone. Alyssa does believe that Whitney was telling the truth then, and it’s good ammo that she could use to try and flip the vote.

The problem is that when Whitney actually showed up tonight to campaign to Christian, she didn’t really bring this up — which is weird since it’s at least a good argument. She put more of her emphasis on targeting Derek X. — she promised that she wasn’t coming after Christian and could even vote for him to win if she was a member of the jury, but this may not be enough to turn the metaphorical tide in her favor here. The problem is that Hannah’s got the votes of five other members of the Cookout plus Derek X., who clearly won’t get rid of her. Whitney’s campaign against Derek X. is the thing that sinks her more than anything else. If anything, if Christian/Alyssa do flip to try and get Hannah out, it may just cause more trouble for her later.

