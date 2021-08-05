Dexter season 9: Could Dexter Morgan die in New Blood?







If you haven’t heard the glorious news already, Dexter season 9 is officially set to premiere on Showtime this November! The show now carries with it the title of Dexter: New Blood, and it is meant to pick up many years after the original end to the series.

As most of you know, that original end is hated by the majority of people out there. It not only killed off Jennifer Carpenter’s character of Deb, but left Dexter in a spot where he took off from Miami to become a lumberjack. It was his “punishment” to go in hiding somewhere else and forced to start anew — but was that really enough?

Many years ago, original EP Clyde Phillips shared his own vision for how Dexter would end in an interview with E! News — and suffice it to say, it was fascinating. (Remember, Phillips exited the original show midway through its run, and had no involvement in the previous “series finale.”)

“In the very last scene of the series … Dexter wakes up. And everybody is going to think, ‘Oh, it was a dream.’ And then the camera pulls back and back and back and then we realize, ‘No, it’s not a dream.’ Dexter’s opening his eyes and he’s on the execution table at the Florida Penitentiary. They’re just starting to administer the drugs and he looks out through the window to the observation gallery.

“And in the gallery are all the people that Dexter killed—including the Trinity Killer and the Ice Truck Killer, LaGuerta who he was responsible [for] killing, Doakes who he’s arguably responsible for, Rita, who he’s arguably responsible for, Lila. All the big deaths, and also whoever the weekly episodic kills were. They are all there.”

Pretty awesome, right? It’s MUCH better than the original ending, and with Phillips now back on board the show, he could return to this.

Yet, we don’t think Dexter: New Blood is going to end in this way. It would give too much away since this quote is already out there! It’s still possible that Dexter does die, but it probably won’t be in this particular way. Also, if Showtime does want to continue this beyond a limited series, there’s no way they are killing the title character off.

The idea of killing Dexter off after all he’s done does make some sense — we just don’t think we can look at the past as evidence for what’s being done in the present.

