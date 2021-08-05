When Calls the Heart season 9 photo: Erin Krakow & a Hope Valley sky







The filming for When Calls the Heart season 9 is still going strong in British Columbia, and we’re thrilled for every behind-the-scenes tease we get!

Take, for example, the latest one that has come our ways courtesy of Erin Krakow. The post below comes via the actress’ official Instagram, and it features a rather beautiful look at the Hope Valley sky. We’ve said this before, but we really love these images that give you a unique view of what the world looks like from the actors’ eyes. It’s a weird mixture of time periods, costumes, and technology — it makes their performance all the more impressive, all things considered. They have to forget that there’s a crew member standing in front of them in street clothes for the vast majority of their scenes!

For Erin in particular, we hope that she’s enjoying an opportunity to do something very-much different this time around as Elizabeth. So much of last season was spent with the character in the midst of a love triangle; now, it seems like she’s made her choice in Lucas. What happens with this relationship now? Meanwhile, what’s going on with her at the school? What about some of her other relationships? We know that so much of season 8 was defined by her relationships with Lucas and Nathan, but this character was never about just one thing. There are a lot of layers and things worth exploring with her and we’re excited for the new episodes to take an all-encompassing look at a lot of them. (Of course, we’re also excited for Nathan to move forward and have an exciting story of his own.)

At the latest, prepare for When Calls the Heart season 9 to arrive in 2022; we’re looking forward to sharing further teases throughout production.

Related – Check out more of the latest When Calls the Heart updates!

What do you think is going to happen for Elizabeth on When Calls the Heart season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







