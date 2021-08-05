The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers: Hawaii Five-0 alum to appear







The Walking Dead season 11 is adding to its cast once more and this time around, they’ve got a particularly familiar face on board.

According to a report coming in right now courtesy of Deadline, former Hawaii Five-0 star Ian Anthony Dale is going to be appearing as a part of the upcoming season. his role is that of Tomi, described as a “long-time member of a group recently discovered by our heroes. His existence continually impacts them in ways none of them could imagine, or avoid.” Could this mean that he is a part of the Commonwealth in some form? It’s easy to lean in that direction, mostly because this is the new world that we are going to be diving into when the show comes back — it is the most vibrant community that we’ve seen since the start of the show. They’ve built something that feels like a proper society — but how long will it last?

Dale has a fantastic list of credits to his name — in addition to being Adam on the aforementioned CBS show, he also starred in Salvation, Murder in the First, and had an arc on All Rise prior to it getting canceled this past spring.

Just in case you are curious about some other casting news, we’re also hearing that Laurie Fortier will be appearing in a prominent role, as well. She’s going to be taking on the part of Agatha but unfortunately, that’s the only thing that’s been confirmed for the time being.

The Walking Dead season 11 premieres on AMC come August 22, but you can stream it early with AMC+. This is a massive final season, so it’s going to take some time for all of the stories to unravel in this world.

