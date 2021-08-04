Good Trouble season 3 episode 15 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Lunar New Year’







Want to get a further sense of what’s ahead on Good Trouble season 3 episode 15? The title for this episode is “Lunar New Year,” and it’s not going to take that long to figure out what the central event for this story is. There’s a celebration going on at the Coterie courtesy of Alice, and that means an opportunity to bring a lot of characters together in a centralized location! Sure, so many of them live together in the first place, but rarely is there an event quite like this.

So what does also happen when you bring a lot of characters together? Drama, and that’s something you should be prepared for over the course of this hour. Relationships will be key to this story, and in a number of different forms. There will be conflict between people who are already together, and then also others contemplating what their future holds in a new way.

Below, we have the full Good Trouble season 3 episode 15 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Alice hosts a Lunar New Year celebration at the Coterie; Callie and Gael address their communication issues; Malika and Tanya forge a new relationship; Davia struggles with her feelings for Matt and Dennis.

At this point, we’re a good ways into the second half of this season and that’s when some potential endgames start to materialize. Since we don’t know as of yet if Good Trouble is renewed or canceled, we have to hope that there is some element of closure coming for a lot of these characters. Just in case we’re nearing the end of the road, we certainly don’t want a huge cliffhanger before we say goodbye to the series!

