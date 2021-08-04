Siesta Key season 5: Is it renewed, canceled over at MTV?







Following the finale today, is there a chance that you will see a Siesta Key season 5 renewal? Or, is it more likely that it gets canceled? Within this piece, we’ve got a few different things to talk through!

Let’s kick things off, though, with this: For the time being, there is nothing 100% official about the MTV show. We could easily see it coming back, but there could be a lot of different variables at play in having it be so.

The first thing that the network would probably assess here is the current state of the global health crisis. There were a lot of different challenges that went into making the fourth season and in all honesty, we’re not 100% sure that the series wants to do something in the same exact vein again. It’s not the easiest thing in the world to produce a reality show where so much of the cast has to be isolated from the rest of the world.

Granted, if there is a season 5, there’s a little bit of time for the network and producers to figure this out. They didn’t announce that the show was renewed for a season 4 until late in the fall last year, so they could be fairly methodical with things this time around, as well, and see where things are with various variants and vaccinations at that point.

In terms of what’s going on in the cast’s lives, we feel like it’s a given that there is going to be a lot of content there. Let’s all just be honest for a moment here — when was the last time that there wasn’t a lot of content for a show like Siesta Key? They always find a way to pack a lot into each episode, even if they are various cycles of the same fight over and over again.

