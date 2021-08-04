Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox? New season 11 episode details







Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox? Do you want to get a better sense of what’s next in season 11? It’s fair to have these questions, and we want to guide you into what the remainder of the season could hold!

Here is where we have a little bit of the bad news — unfortunately, the cooking competition will continue to be on hiatus for one more week. Because of what’s going on with the Tokyo Olympics, Fox is trying to ensure they don’t lose too many viewers for all-new episodes. Rest assured that MasterChef Legends will return next week, and over the next two installments you will see challenges that prove to be interesting. The first will feature a famed culinary icon in Roy Choi; meanwhile, the second (set to air on August 18) will be one of the more unique and personal hours we’ve seen so far.

Want to get a few more details about both? Then go ahead and view the synopses below…

Season 11 episode 9 – “The pioneering king of the food truck revolution, Roy Choi, tasks the home cooks with making a street food dish worthy of a Michelin star restaurant. This week, the home cooks are fighting for immunity in the next challenge in the all-new “Roy Choi – Elevated Street Food” episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Aug. 11 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1109) (TV-14 L)”

Season 11 episode 10 – “Chef Ramsay challenges the home cooks to create a dish for the most important legend yet – their own personal legends. Their personal legends could be someone they look up to, a personal hero, or even a family member who inspires them. One home cook’s dish will end up on the chopping block in the all-new “Cook for Your Legend” episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Aug. 18 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1110) (TV-14 L)”

All in all, it sounds like we’ve got some really fun stuff coming up!

