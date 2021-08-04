Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 spoilers: This Is Us actor joins







As you await Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2, why not check out some truly-fantastic casting news? In our mind, there is no other way to describe Rob Cephas Jones coming on board the NBC show.

According to a new report from Deadline, the This Is Us actor (who still shows up from time to time as William) is going to play a prominent role in the upcoming season. He is Congressman Leon Kilbride, described as “a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right.” Meanwhile, prolific character actor Vinnie Jones is also coming on board as Albi Briscu, “an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country.”

If this was another edition of the Law & Order franchise, we would look at these castings and assume automatically that they are just one-episode gigs. Because Organized Crime is doing things a little bit differently, however, that makes everything a little more wide open insofar as possibilities go. We imagine that we will be seeing the two of them for a certain period of time, and that they will each have an important role in some sort of larger story arc.

We’ve already noted at this point that Dylan McDermott is going to be back to conclude the Wheatley arc introduced back at the start of season 1 — the goal for the second season appears to be to tell three different stories over an extended season, though a lot of that could depend on the episode count. You’ll see Christopher Meloni and the rest of the cast on the air this fall, where they will once again air alongside SVU.

