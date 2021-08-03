Bachelor in Paradise season 7 spoilers: Is a major storm coming?







We’re less than two weeks away now from the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 7 — who’s ready for some more drama?

If you look below, you can take a quick look at what lies ahead, including the presence of David Spade as guest host and then also some notable arrivals. You’ve got a lot of romance, a lot of tears, and of course a reminder that Demi Burnett is going to be turning up at some point. (Don’t act like you’re surprised here…)

Perhaps the BIGGEST surprise out of the new promo below is that a storm could be bearing down on Paradise — not only that, but it could be bad enough that everyone has to leave temporarily! Who knew that this show could become a storm documentary? Ultimately, everyone is clearly okay since there was no story out there about it over the past few months. They probably all stayed in a hotel somewhere before the weather cleared up and they all came back.

This season of Paradise will be the first one in two years and with that, we honestly have no idea as to what to expect. There are so many cast members heading down there and beyond just that, so many of them have a history already. The messiest storylines on this show are always the ones where there is conflict that even predates the start of the show. (Remember Blake and the big Stagecoach crisis?)

You thought #BachelorInParadise was going to return without drama? Beach, please. See you in ✌️ weeks! pic.twitter.com/5SGTW9cDGD — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 3, 2021

