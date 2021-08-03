The Oval season 2 episode 17 spoilers: Who’s on a power trip?







Want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on next week’s The Oval season 2 episode 17? This is an episode where there is legitimate danger for a couple of characters. Will something happen to Richard and Sharon? To the surprise of no one, the BET series is going to make you wait until next week to get some answers.

Nonetheless, we can give you a new, rather-cryptic synopsis that offers you a tease or two for what is coming up next:

Hunter goes on a terrible power trip. Richard and Sharon put their lives on the line to rescue Barry.

Over the course of this episode, we’re of course going to be curious as to what exactly this means for Hunter. How bad can it really get? Well, this is a show about Washington DC — we’ve seen some corruption before and we have a good feeling that there will be even more of it coming down the road. This is one of those episodes that could have everything from political intrigue to danger and a little bit of action thrown in.

So are we getting near the end of season 2 yet? It’s true that we are building up in that direction, but we’re not at the point where the metaphorical sun is going to set just yet. There are a handful of weeks still to go, and then a confirmed season 3 renewal coming after the fact. We don’t have anything to worry about with the long-term future and thanks to this, it’s a little easier to just settle in and enjoy what is directly in front of us.

Of course, we don’t know if “enjoy” will be the right word to describe what’s coming up in terms of the rescue mission ahead…

