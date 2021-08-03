9-1-1 season 5: Angela Bassett, cast get pay raises ahead of premiere







When 9-1-1 season 5 returns to television this fall, you will see many of your familiar faces back. To go along with that, a number of them will have more money in the bank.

According to a report from Deadline, the majority of series regulars on the first-responder drama are going to be getting substantial pay raises heading into the new season. Leading the way here is Angela Bassett, who is now poised to make upwards of $450,000 an episode. This allows her to be one of the highest-paid performers on TV, and also one of the top-earning Black actresses ever on a broadcast drama series. There are multiple reasons for the raise, whether it be the quality of performance, Bassett’s star power, and also the fact that she was involved in the development of the series. She serves as an executive producer on both this show and also 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Meanwhile, the majority of the show’s other cast members have also received some sort of pay increase, whether it be Jennifer Love Hewitt, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, and many others. This is fairly commonplace for a successful show that makes it past a fourth season, with additional negotiations often coming when you get to a season 7 or 8. 9-1-1 has the potential to be on the air for a few more years; it is highly successful not just in America, but all over the world. It is also going to have a timeless feel — stories about first responders never go out of style, and we also think that the cast will continue to do some exciting stuff.

Hopefully, 9-1-1 season 5 lives up to all the expectations that are out there, especially after that thoroughly exciting end to season 4.

