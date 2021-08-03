When Calls the Heart season 9 photo: Basking in the sun…







The production of When Calls the Heart season 9 is currently underway, and isn’t it nice to get little tidbits here and there?

Personally, some of our favorites are the ones that feature interesting peeks as to how the show is made and this time around, that includes a look into how the actors keep their hair and makeup together in the heat. Filming outdoor scenes is hard! You have to make sure that the conditions stay good, and that the makeup of the cast members stays together under the at-times blistering sun.

So what’s the best way to ensure that all is well? Think umbrellas! That is what the new BTS photo from the ever-so-kind Peter DeLuise shows off. We rather like that so many of the umbrellas are actually coordinated, given that it adds to the overall mystique of the set. It keeps some of that magic, right? It’s the little things…

Filming for When Calls the Heart still has so many weeks and months ahead but we’re sure that along the way, there will be some other milestones and great teases. We’re hoping to have a lot of new episodes surface once we get around to early 2022, and hopefully we’ll have some official teases long before then. Don’t be altogether surprised if there are some photos or a trailer out there by the end of the year.

Of course, there’s one other thing that we love about these behind-the-scenes teases: Having some of these random anachronisms thrown into what otherwise look like period settings. It’s almost like the Game of Thrones scene with the coffee cup … except in this case, it won’t be edited into the actual show at the end of the day.

