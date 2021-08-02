All American season 4 trailer: When could The CW release it?







There’s a chance that you know already that All American season 4 is premiering on The CW come October 25. For the sake of this article, let’s talk a little bit more about trailers. When could we see it? There’s of course a lot of interesting stuff to dive into here.

Of course, let’s begin with the following: You’re going to be waiting for at least the next month and a half. While The CW and the show’s producers know there’s going to be a demand for new footage (especially with that Coop-centric cliffhanger in mind), they won’t be rushing anything too fast here. Typically the network starts to give out new footage a few weeks before a show comes back, so we’re thinking that come late September/early October, we’ll start to see a little bit more of what lies ahead.

We know it’s redundant to sit here and say that season 4 is the most important season ever of this show, but we really do think it’s accurate in this case. Spencer is getting older, and his future is going to become all the more important. He needs to figure out what’s best for him as a football player as more and more options present himself. Of course, he has to also remember along the way that he’s more than that — he can’t let any recruiter or teammate try to put him into a box. He needs to figure out his future with Olivia, as well — we know a lot of people are really psyched about what we’ve seen there so far.

As for those of you wanting more on the All American: Homecoming spin-off show, you’ll probably be waiting much longer for more footage on that — think either the end of the fall or early 2022, depending on the exact premiere date.

