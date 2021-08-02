SEAL Team season 5 spoilers: Blackburn will return in premiere!







For everyone out there hoping to see more of Judd Lormand as Blackburn on SEAL Team season 5, we come bearing some good news here!

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, you are going to have a chance to see the actor return to his character for the season 5 premiere. We saw less of Blackburn through most of season 4, and we’ve certainly heard from plenty of fans hoping to see more of him and Mandy moving forward. It’s easy to sign off on either one of these as possibilities, we hope that the producers are able to revisit them both throughout season 5.

The new season could very well be the most ambitious to date, but also rather challenging. Remember that the writers have to figure out a way to incorporate the CBS – Paramount+ transition after the fourth episode; you want to take advantage of the new opportunities that come with being at the streaming service, while at the same time not fundamentally changing the show you already have. This can be a pretty difficult thing to manage. The other thing creatively is to continue to show the evolution of not only those in Bravo, but also some of the people around them. It’s important to acknowledge that not everyone stays in this job forever, and there are a wide array of reasons for that. We went through some of them with Jason Hayes.

SEAL Team season 5 will premiere on CBS Sunday nights this fall. We’ll probably be waiting until at least September to get some more footage of what to expect but rest assured, we’re more than a little excited to see some of that.

