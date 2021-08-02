Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 4 Veto Ceremony results







The Week 4 Veto Ceremony took place today in the Big Brother 23 house — do you want to get a better overall sense of what happened?

We should start things off here with the following: Christian won the Power of Veto over the weekend. Because of that, he had full control over everything that happened, and it never made sense for him to remove either of his own nominees.

With this in mind, Christian did not use the Power of Veto. Both Whitney and Hannah remain on the block and one of them (most likely Whitney) will be leaving the game on Thursday night.

Where do things get interesting? Well, a part of it has to do with Whitney’s “idea” that she’s going to flirt aggressively to get votes — or at least that’s what she said prior to the ceremony happening. In the minutes that followed its conclusion today, she actually seemed more or less accepting of her fate within the game and was fine with letting things play out. She says that she wants to see her kids, which we more than understand — but given that you’re already there, why not find a way to keep fighting for at least a little while longer? We’re sure that she will at some point over the next 48 hours, but it’s a lot to accept all at once.

In the end, we do at least want to see things stay entertaining — the evictions have been far too predictable as of late.

Where do you want to see things go following today’s Big Brother 23 Veto Ceremony?

