Lord of the Rings TV series gets premiere date at Amazon … in 2022







We’ve heard for what feels like ages that there’s going to be a Lord of the Rings TV series coming to Amazon and today, some premiere date news was finally revealed!

Unfortunately, herein lies the bad news: You are not actually getting to see the show until 2022. To be specific, you won’t see it until Friday, September 2, 2022. The image above is your first look at the show — it may not give away much, but it is a reminder that this show is going to be every bit as visually stunning as you would hope.

Expectations are high for this to be an enormous hit for Amazon Prime, as the company spent an enormous amount of money here on development and production. The series is set thousands of years before the events of the original J.R.R. Tolkien story (which of course inspired the films), and will revolve around the emergence of evil in the world of Middle-Earth. The time period is interesting — it’s so far in the past that there can still be high stakes, but it also doesn’t disrupt the ending of the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Would it have been a bolder story for Amazon to set the series after the events of the books? Probably, but we’re not shocked that they didn’t opt for that. The big question mark we should all wonder now is whether or not the show will generate the return on the investment. While the original Lord of the Rings movies won Academy Awards and were huge commercial hits, they also released well over a decade and a half ago. Meanwhile, The Hobbit trilogy generated some positive reviews, but never quite mustered the same level of overall success. We’ll have to wait and see precisely what’s going to happen when this show does eventually launch.

Are you planning to watch the Lord of the Rings TV series at Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just, remember to stick around to ensure that you don't miss any other updates — even though we'll need to be patient for some of them.

