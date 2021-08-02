The Chi renewed for season 5, show creator reveals







While last night’s season 4 finale seemed to have a lot of closure to it, The Chi season 5 does seem to be on the way.

Speaking to fans over the weekend in an Instagram Live, show creator Lena Waithe confirmed the news that the drama will be back — not only that, but she confirmed that the story is already set for what will be coming up next:

“Season 5 of The Chi is coming. It is done. It is written … [You haven] been going with us. The Chi has been a journey. We’ve learned a lot, we’ve grown a lot, and these characters have grown with us. We’ve yelled at them. We’ve done silly things with them. We’ve watched them go from babies to young men and young ladies.”

We do think that The Chi is one of those shows that can go on for however long Showtime/the creative team wants. It’s already withstood a number of major exits and in the end, the setting is the most important character in this story. It’s about a community of people and what they continue to go through. There have been a lot of highs and lows, but our hope is that season 4 focuses mostly on some of the underdog stories — the characters themselves. There was a lot of Douda, especially over the final episodes of the season; we wouldn’t mind taking a small break from politics in the early going next season.

When will The Chi season 5 premiere?

If the episodes are already written, it’s fair to think that we’ll get the show back in the summer of 2022; hopefully, there is no reason for it to be delayed beyond that.

Of course, it’s going to be up to Showtime at the end of the day to determine when they want the series back; we just wouldn’t see the point in waiting too long and risk your consistent audience.

What do you want to see over the course of The Chi season 5?

What do you want to see over the course of The Chi season 5?

