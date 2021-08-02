Why did Leslie Golden leave Love Island USA suddenly?







Are you curious as to why Leslie Golden left Love Island USA? We certainly get it. Her departure on Sunday night’s episode came almost out of nowhere, and there wasn’t much explanation for it given on the show — save for that she had “left the villa.”

So was there some major controversy behind the scenes, or some sort of drama that went down with other cast members? It really doesn’t seem like it. In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, Golden insists that it was “personal reasons” that caused her departure and that ultimately, her exit isn’t that deep. She doesn’t have a major issue with the others in the villa or with CBS — so really, there is no major controversy to be found here. While her person was not necessarily on the show this season, it still seems like she had a memorable time on the show.

Of course, here is the irony that comes with Leslie’s departure: She may actually be getting more attention now because of her exit than she would have had she stuck around on the show until the very end. Having a sudden departure undoubtedly comes with a lot of questions, especially on a show like this that tends to be so open.

For those wondering how Leslie can already be out in the open discussing the show, the answer to that is pretty simple: This show does actually film by and large in real time. She can depart the villa and then hop back on social media almost right away; it’s a little bit different from most of the other reality shows out there — save of course for Love Island’s frequent timeslot companion in Big Brother.

