War of the Worlds season 3: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes







Following tonight’s finale over on EPIX, can you expect a War of the Worlds season 3 renewal? Or, is the show officially done?

We don’t want to keep you waiting for too long here — after all, there is another season coming! Earlier this year, the aforementioned network confirmed that they are bringing the show back. Not only that, but it’s going to air at some point in 2022! Molly Windsor, Ernest Kingsley Junior, Madeleine Worral and Oliver Hembrough are going to be brought on board the cast, per a recent press release.

As for the return of some of the other primary cast members, including Gabriel Byrne, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, Ty Tennant, Stephen Campbell Moore, Bayo Gbadamosi, Aaron Heffernan and Emilie de Preissac, we’ll have to wait and see here.

As for what lies ahead story-wise, we have a good feeling that the show will stay to its roots in more ways than one. There’s no real reason to reinvent the wheel at this point! Of course, a big challenge of trying to adapt the HG Wells source material is finding a way to bring something new to the table — and also make sure you include the initial themes and messages. There are parts of the book that are genuinely scary, but also still contain elements of wonderment. This is what makes science fiction such an interesting genre in the first place — you are molding together imagination with human emotion.

If we had to guess at the moment, our assumption would be that War of the Worlds season 3 would premiere at some point next summer. It doesn’t feel like there is all that much of a reason to rush the show along, especially when it comes to the effects that will need to be added in.

What do you want to see in terms of a War of the Worlds season 3?

