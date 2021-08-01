Professor T episode 5 spoilers: The last before big finale







Next week on Professor T episode 5, the stakes are going to be inevitably raised a little bit. It’s hard for them not to be when you consider where we are in the story. The finale is almost here! That’s going to be airing a little bit later this month but before we come to that, there’s another big episode well worth checking out. This is one where some of the title character’s interpersonal skills are going to shine front and center.

So what are we talking about here in particular? Think in terms of a story where the Professor grows close to a young person thinking that she can help with a case; sometimes, this is important when it comes to building trust, and it also shows further how he can be valuable even when the police have their skepticism. There is an innate amount of distrust that can be formed there, or just some sort of intimidating factor. This isn’t something that you have to be as concerned about with a character like Professor T.

Want some more details about the case, and also one of the more important side stories of the season? Then go ahead and check out the full Professor T episode 5 synopsis below:

Professor T befriends a vulnerable girl and is convinced she is the key witness to a murder. Dan and Lisa agree to go on a date, but when her boss confronts her about their inappropriate relationship, Lisa makes a bold decision.

It remains to be seen whether or not this episode will be directly linked to the finale in some way, but it could show further what this story is capable of as we near that particular chapter.

