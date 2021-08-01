Flatbush Misdemeanors season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?







In the wake of its season 1 finale today, can you expect a Flatbush Misdemeanors season 2? Or, is it more likely that it gets canceled? Within this piece, we of course have a number of important things to discuss.

We should kick them off, though, with the following: It still remans to be seen whether this single-camera Brooklyn comedy comes back for more. It’s a show that has somewhat of an arthouse feel, and it also is under the radar in the eyes of critics and a lot of viewers out there.

If there is one thing that holds Flatbush Misdemeanors back from getting a renewal, it’s the ratings. In terms of live numbers, the show on average 70,000 people week to week. While it does have a much larger audience when you factor in DVR viewings and app streams, it remains to be seen if that is enough to keep the show around. While it has the support of a top-tier network like Showtime, it also isn’t an easy show to market: There are no big-name stars at the center of it and it can’t be summarized tonally in a trailer all that easily. It’s a show that needs to be experienced the whole way through. If attention spreads via word-of-mouth over the next few months, there’s no denying that it could help this situation.

In the event that we don’t see another season down the road, there’s still something to celebrate here: It had a chance to exist in the first place. It’s hard for the comedy genre these days, as there is this wide abundance of programming and only so many viewers available to watch it. You’re really dependent on going viral in some way to have an enormous chance of sticking around for more down the road.

