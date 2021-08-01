Black Monday season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?







Following the finale today on Showtime, can you expect a Black Monday season 4 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled? As you would imagine, we’ve got a handful of important subjects to talk through here…

The best way to get the ball rolling here, though, is to discuss the situation as we currently see it. As of right now, there is no official word on whether or not another season for the Don Cheadle comedy will happen — it’s also a hard thing to predict for a number of reasons.

When you look at the live ratings alone for this show, they leave a lot to be desired. Season 3 averaged only 100,000 viewers a week watching on Showtime. Yet, this isn’t that much of a decline from season 2, and the network decided to go ahead and order more episodes then. That’s why we can’t rule all that much out when it comes to the future of the show at this point. The vast majority of its viewership comes from either the Showtime app, DVR, or On-Demand. It’s a great example of how the majority of people out there aren’t following the traditional “rules” for watching TV.

Another factor? Cheadle has amassed great critical acclaim for his role on the show and he gives Showtime some much-needed awards-show attention. (The Emmys love Don in particular — remember that he got nominated for a tiny cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and he’s as perplexed by it as anyone.)

Odds are, we’ll hear something more on the future of Black Monday over the course of the next several months. If we do see the series get renewed, we’re banking on it coming back at some point in 2022 — we’re on the other side of the health crisis now and that should make things a little easier.

