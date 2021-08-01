Is Good Witch new tonight on Hallmark Channel? Season 8, movie future







Is Good Witch new tonight on Hallmark Channel? If you are entering this piece eager for an answer, we are happy to help!

Of course, we just wish that we were handing out some better news along the way. Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air tonight. Not only that, but there are no plans for there to ever be a new episode again … as much as it pains us to write this.

Last week served as the series finale for the Catherine Bell – James Denton series. Is there still hope that we could see something more in the future? Well, define “hope.” We know that a lot of the cast members are still considered a part of the Hallmark family, and we do think there’s a chance the property could be revisited down the road. It definitely feels like it should be given that not everyone within the world of the series had the happiest of endings. Think in terms of what happened to Abigail! Even a follow-up movie could be used to rectify some of this, as it’s clear just from the Abigail story alone that this episode was not written to serve as the end of the series.

Ultimately, the future of Good Witch is going to be one all about patience. We all have to get to a place where we understand that another season may not happen. It’s not a place that we want to be in, granted, but you still need to acknowledge this possibility. If something more is announced, there’s a good chance we may be waiting months or even years. No matter, we’ll be grateful for the journey that we’ve gotten so far; it’s not often that a group of characters can be on the air for anything close to thirteen years.

