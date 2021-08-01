Baptiste season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Another huge reveal coming?







As you prepare for Baptiste season 2 episode 4 on BBC One next week, there is something you should know. The drama is not going to slow down in the slightest, and next week’s new installment is going to bring both devastation for Emma and discovery for her and Julien alike. There are only so many episodes this season and with that, each one is going to need to cover a lot of ground. We’re already at the halfway point of the season! Because of this, each installment here on out and is going to serve a specific purpose, and bring us to what will be an abundantly-clear endgame.

For a few specifics about what’s right around the corner, we suggest that you check out the full Baptiste season 2 episode 4 synopsis:

After the events at Jósefváros, Emma’s hopes are dashed. In the present day, Kamilla and her husband lead Julien and Emma to a dramatic discovery.

This episode is going to play around with time clearly, but as is often the case with this show, there is a reason behind much of what’s being done. This is a show not just about reveals, but also intention. It’s imperative that we know why certain things are happening and how we connect events from point A to point B.

Of course, one of the big problems with a show like this is simply trying to stick the landing, and that’s what we cannot guarantee at this given moment. We just know a lot of these big mystery shows can struggle with that here and there — take, for example, everyone who was somewhat frustrated about the Fourth Man mystery that pervaded through much of the end of Line of Duty, another super-successful BBC show.

