Dexter season 9: Is filming done on New Blood revival?







As we wait for Dexter season 9 — a.k.a. Dexter: New Blood — to premiere this November, why not celebrate another milestone?

In a new post on Twitter (see below), executive producer Scott Reynolds confirmed yesterday that principal photograph is done on the upcoming revival! This has been a long journey to get here, one that in many ways was years in the making. We’d heard talk about a return for this franchise for a really long time but honestly, it was hard to imagine it happening. That changed clearly over the past year, and we like to think the involvement of original showrunner Clyde Phillips had a lot to do with that.

So now that filming is done on New Blood, what’s next? The next couple of months will be spent editing and preparing some of these episodes — basically, getting them ready to air. We’re also sure that Showtime will continue to release new clips, and maybe share a few interesting details. Take, for example, how Jennifer Carpenter is going to be back as Deb. Wouldn’t that be nice to know?

As for whether or not Michael C. Hall is now done playing Dexter Morgan (again), that’s a question on so many minds. This show was originally announced as a limited series, but we’ve come to learn over the years that this does not guarantee anything. We still wouldn’t be shocked if the show came back for more down the road depending on how well-received this is; remember that the original Dexter was one of Showtime’s biggest original properties ever.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter season 9?

And that, my friends… is a wrap on principle photography of #DexterNewBlood I started in season 1 as the writers’ assistant and end as executive producer/writer. I love this guy. Dexter forever. pic.twitter.com/FnM5wLj27J — Scott Reynolds (@jscottamy) July 30, 2021

