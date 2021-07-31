Bob Odenkirk will take time to recover before returning to Better Call Saul







More and more positive news continues to come out following the scary situation involving Bob Odenkirk on the set of Better Call Saul.

If you somehow missed the news earlier this week, here is some of what you should know. The actor collapsed during filming on the sixth and final season and for almost 24 hours, his condition was unknown to the public. Luckily, his representative eventually came out and assured fans that he would be okay; not only that, but Bob himself spoke out for the first time in a series of posts yesterday on Twitter.

In these messages, the actor thanked the doctors caring for him alongside his family, friends, and fans for all of their continued support. He also showed gratitude to both Better Call Saul network AMC and also studio Sony, who have done all they can to help through this process. In the end, he made it clear that he will “take a beat” to recover and then after that, get back to the work that he loves. (He also confirmed that he suffered a “small heart attack,” but he will be able to bounce back from it without surgery.)

All of this news is relieving and ultimately, there should be no pressure on Better Call Saul to rush production or get him back to work. It will happen whenever it happens and he’s fully okay. We think that every fan out there is more than happy to wait for the show to come back — Bob’s well-being is infinitely more important. Do we think that he understood what his work meant to people long before the events of the past week? Absolutely, but we can only imagine the emotions swirling within him now — he is working to get better from a devastating life event, while also recognizing more than ever his impact on the world. Remember, not all of it even has to do with him playing Jimmy McGill a.k.a. Saul Goodman.

Hi. It's Bob.

Thank you.

To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week.

And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

