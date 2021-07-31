When Calls the Heart season 9: New Chris McNally, Andrea Brooks photos







For those who did not know as of yet, production on When Calls the Heart season 9 is officially underway! Why not celebrate with some new behind-the-scenes photos?

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can check out a first look at both Lucas and Faith courtesy of Chris McNally and Andrea Brooks, respectively. It goes without saying that both of these photos are out-of-context of the rest of the show — we don’t think that Lucas is sporting sunglasses like these at any point in the immediate future.

As for what is coming up here story-wise for these two characters, it definitely feels like there are some exciting adventures on the horizon! When it comes to Lucas, for example, we’re going to be getting a chance to see him and Elizabeth in a proper relationship! That’s something that the show has taken quite a bit of time to reveal, and our hope is that we’re not just going to time-jump over the early part of it where they are still getting to know one another.

Meanwhile, Faith herself is facing an interesting journey following the departure of Dr. Carson. It still remains to be seen if that character is going to be coming back; if he does, where will she be at that point in her life? What’s going to be happening with the infirmary in general?

There is no premiere date as of yet for When Calls the Heart season 9, but our hope is that we will get some more news on either casting/the story at some point a little later this fall. We expect the show in earnest to premiere in early 2022.

What storyline are you the most excited to see on When Calls the Heart season 9?

