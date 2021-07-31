The Resident season 5 photo: Another look behind the scenes







If you are ready for The Resident season 5 to premiere on Fox, you’re not alone — unfortunately, we still have many weeks to wait!

So is there any consolation that we can offer along the way? How about a new behind-the-scenes photo from Amy Holden Jones? You can check that out courtesy of the show’s official Twitter below and while it may not give a whole lot away, it also doesn’t need to. The Resident is going to have a lot of stories to get people excited about even without a lot of advance hype. Take, for example, the idea of seeing Conrad and Nic as parents. Or, think a little bit further about what’s going to be coming for AJ. With Mina gone, much of the feel of the hospital could change — we’re intrigued for what a lot of this will look like, and what sort of real-world issues are going to be reflected in the story.

When The Resident premiered last season, we saw them move away from the pandemic a little bit quicker than some other medical series. Take, for example, Grey’s Anatomy really putting it front and center for the entirety of the series. Do we think the writers could avoid the virus for all of season 5? We’re not sure “avoid” is the right word. There’s a reasonably good chance that it’s going to come up in some shape or form, but it’s also probably not going to be the main focus of every episode. The Resident has a tendency to balance things out and in the end, this is what we think we’re also going to be getting here.

For now, we’re just crossing our fingers and hoping for more The Resident insight when we get into the start of September — right when promo season truly starts to kick off!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around for some other coverage of the show that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







