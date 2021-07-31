Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 3 spoilers: Kanan meets Symphony







Tonight at midnight Eastern time, you’re going to have a chance to check out Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 3 — and let’s just say some worlds are colliding.

Within the first two episodes, we’ve seen the show’s title character be drawn more and more to the life of his mother Raq, to the point where he’s trying to shirk whatever responsibilities he has elsewhere. Think in terms of him going to school! In skipping out, though, he’s run into someone he probably wasn’t meant to — his mom’s new love interest Symphony.

Want to watch our full review of Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 2? Be sure to watch that now below! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram now, you can get a small tease for this weekend’s new episode as Kanan confronts Symphony, not knowing who he is exactly or what he’s doing in the house. It’s after this that Raq turns up and asks some of the important questions. Take, for example, why in the world Kanan isn’t at school. She eventually makes sure that he finds his way back there, not that we think it’s all that comfortable an environment for him. Think about all that death that happened in the first two episodes; sure, school does represent an opportunity for him to be near Davina, but at the same time, it’s probably not as easy to face her when you gotta lie the majority of the time.

Hopefully, this episode of Raising Kanan is equally as awesome as the first two. So far, this show has set a foundation to be one of the best of its kind!

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to Raising Kanan right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







