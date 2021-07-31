Magnum PI season 4 spoilers: What sort of flashback story is coming?







For those of you who love to dive deep into the past, there are some great things coming on Magnum PI season 4! You are going to see a flashback at some point in the future.

In a recent post on Twitter, the official writers’ room for the show confirmed that they have a plan to flash back to the childhood of one of their series regulars — as for who that is and why they’re doing it, we’ll have to wait and see! Typically when shows do something like this, the intention is to use the past in order to better inform the present; we’d have to assume that something similar is going to happen here, as well. Maybe a relative or an old friend of someone is turning up? These are just ideas, but it’s fun to think about them for the time being.

Ultimately, we’re well-aware that we will be waiting a good while in order to see Magnum PI season 4 on CBS; the show is not slated to return until early October, but we know that the cast and crew are doing their best to film new episodes in Hawaii. This should be a fun season from the get-go, as we see Higgins return to the islands after her time overseas with Ethan. What happened to the two of them while they were gone? That’s of course one of the big questions that we have at the moment entering the premiere, and at the very least, we’re sure it will be addressed — even if we don’t get all of the answers right away.

The most difficult thing now is going to be waiting the next two months to get the series back. Few other programs out there are as good at giving us the week-by-week escapism and fun that we get from this cast and crew.

We do have plans to flashback to at least one of our regulars when they were kids and we’ll leave it at that. 😉 https://t.co/8KGP9hQhv8 — Magnum P.I. Writers (@MagnumWriters) July 30, 2021

