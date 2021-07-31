Law & Order: SVU season 23 video: See Mariska Hargitay back on set!







There is some exciting news to share right now from the Law & Order: SVU world — after all, Mariska Hargitay is back on set!

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a fun video courtesy of the series star as she prepares to deliver another fantastic performance. In case you did not know, Hargitay broke her ankle earlier this month and has been on the mend ever since. It’s great to see her at work, and we’re sure that the cast and crew are helping to make sure she’s well taken care of in between filming scenes as Olivia Benson.

The video itself from Mariska is awesome, but there’s something else that eagle-eyed SVU fans may notice in this video: She’s wearing the same outfit that we saw Benson wear in the season 22 finale! This certainly suggests that the premiere will pick up shortly after where the finale left off; it’s either that or there are some sort of flashbacks that take place in the early going.

No matter, the outfit alone suggests that season 23 is going to hit the ground running when it premieres later this fall, and we wouldn’t be shocked if there is some sort of Organized Crime crossover, as well. Of course, we’re curious to see how the relationship between Benson and Stabler develops (the ending of season 22 makes us curious), but in its totality, the story of SVU will likely remain the same. At its core, this is a story about the heroes at the Special Victims Unit working to protect those who are often voiceless. Those stories will remain at the forefront, and we imagine that there are plenty of tear-jerkers that will be coming down the road.

For now, can we all just rejoice in seeing Mariska on set?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 23?

Be sure to share some of your hopes for Mariska and the rest of the cast below! We’ll have more updates soon that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

