The Chi season 4 episode 10 (finale) video: A moment for Jake, Jemma







Come tomorrow night at midnight, The Chi season 4 finale will be available on Showtime. With that, you have to think a lot of stuff will be revealed.

For Jemma, we’re already afraid of what’s coming around the corner for her: The truth about her father. It’s something that Jake is trying to keep from her as long as possible in the sneak peek below. He’s not coming from a place of malice here; instead, he’s just doing what he can to give her a little more time before the heavy curtain falls. It’s a really difficult position for him to be in; maybe he knows nothing will ever be the same for them, especially given what he knew in advance.

This particular scene is emblematic of the complexity of this show, one where people can exist in a number of different worlds at the same time. Jake has gone through so much trauma, and he’s really one of just many characters who can say this. It’s easy to forget sometimes about how young some of these people are; that is a key component to the show’s central tragedy. This is a difficult road a lot of them walk, one where they’re exposed to death as such an early and important part of their lives.

We’re not sure if there will be some sort of epic cliffhanger at the end of The Chi this weekend; even if there’s not, odds are there will be a number of topics that need to be addressed. We always want to have hope for some of these characters, even if they go through so much pain on their paths. It’s going to be emotional, and we can only hope that it sets the stage for a season 5.

