The Orville season 3: Seth MacFarlane teases new set!







There is always reason for excitement when it comes to The Orville season 3, but that is especially the case now! With filming wrapping up for a number of cast members, it’s starting to feel as though we’re legitimately closing in on the premiere. We still don’t expect it for at least a few months (if not longer), but we’re finally clearing one of the biggest roadblocks. Remember all of the various production delays that got us to this point. There were certainly times when it didn’t feel like the show was coming back at all!

Today, what we can share is a small little set preview courtesy of series star/executive producer Seth MacFarlane on Instagram — one you can check out below! We haven’t had too many on-set teases from Seth over the course of production, so we’ll really take every single one that we can get.

For those who are wondering, editor/associate producer Tom Costantino confirmed on Twitter that this is actually a new Planetary Union Central sign from a new set, something else you’ll get a chance to see over the course of the season. That’s cause enough for excitement given that The Orville has a knack for making every single set or location unique — they’re often bright, colorful, and different from most of everything else you see on TV.

Are hope is that no matter how long the rest of the hiatus is, we’ll continue to get little behind-the-scenes teases. Who knows? Maybe in due time Hulu will actually start promoting the show more — they acquired it more than a year ago but since that time, things have been by and large quiet.

