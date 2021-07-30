The Blacklist season 9: Could the real Katarina become a lead?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 on NBC, are we going to get a new series regular? It makes sense to wonder.

Think about it like this: With Megan Boone’s departure from the show in mind, Laura Sohn is now the only female cast member on board. It’d be a little strange if that was the case forever, right? We do think that the producers will give someone a larger role; the question is just who.

Below, you can take a look at four possibilities that are currently on our mind — and we absolutely think that there are some more floating around out there!

The real Katarina Rostova – To us, this is by far the most fascinating idea — seeing this character emerge from the shadows and working alongside Reddington to secure their collective future. Given that Neville Townsend is now dead, why wouldn’t she come out of hiding? There are two reasons: Either she is somehow dead, or she is actually Reddington today. We know there are a lot of theories out there about the latter.

Alina Park – We know that she’s already a series regular on the show, but could she step up in a larger role? We could see it in the sense of her having a couple of spotlights here and there, but not so much as a full-fledged lead.

Cynthia Panabaker – This is a scenario we could see: Cooper’s boss at the FBI becoming either an adversary or a larger authority figure on the show. Given the uncertain future of the Task Force it’d make sense to see more of her. Or, what if she is a secret traitor?

Priya Laghari – Out of all the people who could step up and be a part of Team Reddington moving forward, doesn’t she seem like the perfect choice? It also feels to us like she got more of a spotlight than your typical recurring character, which makes us think there could be plans to use her again.

The reality in our mind is this: The Blacklist is probably looking to replace Liz by committee. We don’t think one actor will just be slotted in her place; instead, the screen time could be spread around, save for of course James Spader.

Who would you love to see more of entering The Blacklist season 9?

