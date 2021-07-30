Dynasty season 4 episode 13 spoilers: ‘Go Rescue Someone Else’







Curious to learn more about what’s ahead on Dynasty season 4 episode 13 next week? The intrigue begins here with the title of “Go Rescue Someone Else.” That’s a statement of some defiance, and we’ve got a good feeling there’s a lot of interesting stuff coming up on the other side.

Oh, and there’s also major concern in regards to Liam. What’s going on with him? Why hasn’t he come back? Be prepared for this installment to take you on a sort of emotional journey, one where there could be a few different twists and we could get closer to resolving the central mystery of the season. Of course, we don’t think we’re going to learn everything — at least not yet. It’s hard to feel that way when we know that there are more stories coming up!

For a few more specifics, take a look at the full Dynasty season 4 episode 13 synopsis below:

SECRETS – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) confides in Anders (Alan Dale) that she is worked that she hasn’t heard from Liam (Adam Huber) as it’s unlike him to not come home. Blake (Grant Show) becomes enraged when he finds what Adam (Sam Underwood) has been keeping from him and makes a rash decision. Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) work together to find a way out of a very precarious situation, with dangerous results. Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) needs help in securing his next venture and turns to a very unlikely source for help. Lastly, a tragedy strikes the Carringtons. Also starring Elaine Hendrix, Michael Michele, Maddison Brown and Daniella Alonso. The episode was written by Josh Reims and Christopher Fife and directed by Heather Tom (#413). Original airdate 8/6/2021.

Just in case you’re super-worried about Liam’s immediate fate (minor spoiler alert), the character is referenced in synopses beyond this one. If he’s going somewhere, it won’t be happening right away.

