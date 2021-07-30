Outer Banks season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following the big season 2 premiere at Netflix, can you expect to see an Outer Banks season 3 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled? As you would imagine, there are a few different things worth talking through today.

Of course, we should start this article off with a cut-and-dry answer to the aforementioned question: At the moment, nothing has been decided. There’s a reasonably good chance that a season 3 does happen, but it’s not something that the streaming service has proclaimed as a fact.

The best advice that we can offer everyone at present is this: Watch season 2 in a relatively short period of time, and then also watch it the whole way through. Netflix wants to know that retention is there on a show like this — that way, they feel confident that they can order a season 3! This business can be somewhat complicated in that there are a number of moving parts and variables. Netflix will of course look at the show’s budget, and then also whether they feel specifically that a show like this is bringing in subscribers. (We know that the end of season 2 definitely leaves the door open for a season 3, but there’s no reason to share spoilers here.)

As for when another season could theoretically premiere, it’s fair to bank on the summer of 2022. With vaccinations readily available there’s no reason to think that Outer Banks couldn’t get another season done in the next twelve months. Meanwhile, we’re sure Netflix knows there is value in getting a batch of episodes done on an annual basis. It’s the best overall way to ensure that people don’t forget about a show — which is important on a streaming service with SO much programming. It’s easy for things to be lost in the shuffle.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outer Banks

Do you want to see an Outer Banks season 3 renewal at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







