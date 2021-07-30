Blue Bloods season 12 filming update: Baker is back on set!







We love getting to share Blue Bloods season 12 updates throughout production, especially when it pertains to Baker! She’s one of our favorite supporting characters on the show, and it’s also a thrill to know that Abigail Hawk is officially back on set.

In a new post on Instagram today, Hawk herself confirmed that Friday was her first day back to work. She shared a number of behind-the-scenes images, including of Baker’s jewelry and also her alongside her colleagues Gregory Jbara (Garrett) and Robert Clohessy (Gormley). These three comprise the inner circle of Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), who tends to deal with enormous moral dilemmas on a week-by-week basis.

For those wondering why Hawk is starting production later than some other actors in the show, a lot of it has to do with the way Blue Bloods is filmed. Not every actor starts production the same day and, in general, many operate on separate schedules. This is one of those shows where there are always separate storylines happening concurrently; one of the few exceptions to the rule here is the end of last season when almost everyone was working on saving Joe Hill.

As for what we’d like to see for Baker in season 12, how about more of her family away from the job? We’ve gotten peeks into this world in the past, but they’ve been rare in comparison to the personal insight we’ve gotten into other characters. We’ll also continue to lobby to see her or one of Frank’s other employees at 1 Police Plaza at family dinner at some point — after all, the door was opened more to this possibility with Baez showing up last season. While we know that Baker, Gormley, and Garrett technically all work for Frank, we like to dream that there is at least some friendship there.

Blue Bloods season 12 premieres in early October; to get more news about filming, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you want to see from Baker on Blue Bloods season 12?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

