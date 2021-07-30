Is Good Girls new tonight on NBC? Is there a season 5 future?







Is Good Girls new tonight over on NBC? Or, is the show gone for good? Within this article, we’ll of course do our part to answer these questions.

So what do we know at the moment? Let’s just say that we wish it was good news. Unfortunately, there is no new installment of the Retta – Christina Hendricks series on the air tonight. Not only that, but there may not be another one ever. Good Girls was canceled earlier this summer and at the time of this writing, we’ve yet to hear anything to suggest that it will be back for another batch of episodes elsewhere.

The bad news here is simply that Netflix wasn’t interested in bringing the show on board their platform — other than NBC making a move themselves, this was the place that seemed to be the most suitable home for the show. It had already streamed episodes there and because of that, there was somewhat of a following it had developed. The only other major possibility is that the show stayed at NBC, and at one point, we know that there was at least some conversation on that subject. In the end, though, it doesn’t seem like that is coming to pass — there are reports of salary negotiations going south but in the end, we just don’t think the network wanted to invest any more money in the show. They’ve cut a good bit of content over the past year, even though we recognize that there’s still a chance for Manifest to come back.

Ultimately, there is still time for something to change here … we just wouldn’t bank on anything, all things considered. The longer it goes following the series finale airing, the more unlikely it is that it finds a new home somewhere out there.

