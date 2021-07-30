The Walking Dead season 11 photo: First look at The Blacklist alum







When The Walking Dead season 11 premieres in the weeks ahead, we’re going to be seeing a brand new community in the Commonwealth. Not only that, but there are a wide array of new faces that you will meet to go along with that.

For today’s article, why not focus on the Governor of the Commonwealth itself? Pamela Milton is the Governor of the community, and she is played by none other than Laila Robins, who is coming off of a fantastic run on two different shows in The Blacklist and The Boys. Here she is listed as a series regular, which means that she’s going to have a pretty enormous role in everything that transpires.

Of course, it goes without saying that the Commonwealth is a compelling part of this story for a number of different reasons. For starters, it represents a part of the world we haven’t quite seen — the biggest, most successful community since the zombie apocalypse. It’s also one of those places that likes to put forward a certain image to everyone else. They want you to believe that this place is almost idyllic — or if nothing else, that they have their you-know-what together. As for whether or not that’s 100% accurate, let’s just say that this is a different story.

Remember that The Walking Dead season 11 is the final season on AMC, and it’s going to play out more than likely over the course of the next year-plus. Even though we’re going to see a lot of Robins at some point in the upcoming story, there is no guarantee that she’s going to be around for the remainder of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead

What do you want to see when it comes to Laila Robins on The Walking Dead season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







