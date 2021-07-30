Big Brother 23: Was Brent Champagne evicted from the game?







Was Brent Champagne evicted from Big Brother 23 tonight? Going into tonight, we expected all sorts of fun … after all, Brent was so in the dark. It was only recently that there started to be some evidence sent his way that he was in danger.

For at least the start of the episode, the editors did a good job of making Brent feel completely clueless — even if it was a close vote, he thought he had 100% safety thanks to the Mafia alliance. This, of course, was a fake alliance created just in case he won Head of Household. His fate was sealed a good while back. The funniest thing is that even when some other players wanted to help him, he just wouldn’t listen!

In Brent’s goodbye speech he quoted Travis quoting Paul Rudd earlier this season (seriously?), and also said that some of his actions speak louder than words. Once again … seriously? Hannah voted to evict Brent with such wonderful enthusiasm and you have to appreciate that. The vote was unanimous and by and large, he was a good sport about it. We’ve given him a ton of grief for his actions, but at least he left the game classy.

Of course in his interview with Julie of course he acted like he wasn’t shocked by what happened — he made it clear that he was a huge threat and it makes perfect sense that everyone would want him out of the game. Hannah had a fantastic goodbye message for him, but we’re still not sure he will realize everything related to his demise until he is fully out of the game.

