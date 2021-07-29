grown-ish season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Story of a shooting







There’s no sense of beating around the bush here: grown-ish season 4 episode 5 next week is one of the most important stories of the series. By and large you can consider the Black-ish spin-off to be a comedy, but just like with the flagship show, there is a fearlessness in which they take on social issues. They aren’t afraid to present the world as it is, even with unspeakable warts and grave injustices.

For this upcoming episode entitled “A Boy is a Gun” (likely a reference to the song from Tyler, the Creator), the main focus of the story is a police shooting of an unarmed Black man. It’s a horrific headline that we’ve read too many times over the past several years, though in the past fourteen months we’ve seen more activism and calls for change than at any other point in our lives. Whether or not real change comes is still a work in progress, but for the sake of grown-ish, you will see this story play out as the main characters grapple with what has happened. This is a chance for them to find their voices, and further encourage viewers to do the same thing.

If you do want to get a few more details on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full grown-ish season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

After an unarmed Black man is shot by police, the crew reacts in different ways to the news. Kiela and Doug butt heads when she wants to use his party to raise awareness.

Through all of this storyline, grown-ish will still fee like grown-ish. You’re still going to see the characters act and feel in ways that are familiar. It’s just another reminder of the depth of this world and how much poignancy this show can be capable of bringing to the table.

