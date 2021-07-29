Gossip Girl revival episode 5 spoilers: Ready for Halloween?







Who doesn’t want to watch rich people celebrate Halloween? We mean this in a fairly ridiculous way, and that makes sense given that Gossip Girl episode 5 is probably going to be a pretty over-the-top episode at times. There’s a chance for some extreme costumes and, of course, extreme situations for some of the characters. Gossip Girl is causing more chaos than ever, but are Zoya and Julien about to be on the same page? It’s an understatement to call their relationship so far “rocky,” but we’re still hoping for a way to move things forward in a positive direction.

Before we do move any further in this piece, why not go ahead and give the full Gossip Girl episode 5 synopsis? It never hurts to have more context as to what lies ahead:

As Halloween approaches, Zoya (Whitney Peak) and Julien (Jordan Alexander) decide to team up. Meanwhile, an incident at a nearby school finds all eyes on Gossip Girl, leading Kate (Tavi Gevinson) to question her future. Aki (Evan Mock) intervenes in Max’s (Thomas Doherty) personal life, and Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) panics over her own. Zoya’s new friend has Obie (Eli Brown) worried.

The promo below offer up a little bit of greater context, but also fear — and not just the kind that you would typically associate with October 31. Instead, this episode is one of those that leaves you genuinely afraid that a major character could be hurt. You see what looks to be a gun in the video, and then the synopsis mentions an “incident at a nearby school.” Is this a reference to a shooting, or at least a threat of one? You have to be concerned, especially since this is one of those shows that would look at the dark side of school and dive head-first into important subjects that do need to be discussed further.

