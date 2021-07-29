Is Walker new tonight on The CW? New episode 18 (finale) spoilers







Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Within this article we come bearing an answer to that question, plus a larger look at what lies ahead.

You know at this point in the season that things are VERY intense. After all, it seems like Stan is the one in the crosshairs over the hit on Emily’s life, and that’s not going to be something that Walker takes easily. We could be building up to one of the most shocking confrontations yet, one that will allow Jared Padalecki to give his boldest performance of the season. It could also be what tests Walker as a lawman in a way that we haven’t seen so far.

Will this story be tied up fully in the finale? It’s a hard question to answer for a number of reasons. It makes sense that the writers could want at least part of the Emily plotline resolved. That way, they could move on to some other things in season 2. However, at the same time it’d make a little bit of sense for them to extend at least elements of it — they will want to keep you watching! A cliffhanger is a great way to do that.

Below, you can check out the full Walker episode 18 synopsis with some other details on what is coming:

SEASON FINALE – Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) world is shattered after receiving shocking news that changes everything. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke (#118). Original airdate 8/12/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

No matter how the finale ends, we’ll be waiting for a couple of months between it and the start of season 2. All things considered, it could be worse when it comes to the length of the hiatus.

Where do you want to see the story go entering the Walker season finale?

