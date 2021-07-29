Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Is the Brent blindside ruined?







Tonight on Big Brother 23 we’re going to see the eviction of Brent from the game, but does he know that it’s coming? Let’s put it this way: It’d be a total shock if he hasn’t figured it out at this point! Some of his fellow houseguests have done a really terrible job keeping a potential blindside under wraps here, and they are absolutely spoiling a good bit of our fun.

So where do we begin? It starts with Derek F. last night, making it clear to the flight attendant that he doesn’t have the votes to stay. We’re honestly not sure that Brent believed him, mostly because he thinks he’s got support of multiple alliances and he trusts Alyssa, who he thinks is his final two in the game.

However, what may unsettle Brent a little more is hearing from Christian yesterday, who accidentally slipped up and noted the first three guys evicted this season are all men. (He’s up on the block against Britini.) There’s even a chance Brent may have overheard Xavier talking about his eviction earlier today. If Brent doesn’t recognize that his goose is cooked at this point, he’s one of the most oblivious guys to ever play the game.

Since we mentioned Xavier, can we at least spend a moment praising his HoH reign? He did an even better job than Kyland (who was great) at being reasonable, smart, and standing behind his decisions. He did very little to throw suspicion on himself and managed Britini with as much care as possible. While his team is going to be targeted moving forward, more than likely that will come in the form of either Christian or Alyssa.

Is there any chance that we get a Brent blindside on tonight’s Big Brother 23 episode?

