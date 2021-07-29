Snowpiercer renewed for season 4 by TNT; season 3 wraps filming







There’s a double-dose of great news for all Snowpiercer fans out there, but let’s kick things off here with a renewal! Today, TNT confirmed that they are bringing back the movie adaptation for a season 4, which is fantastic for a number of reasons. It gives the writers a chance to further expand upon the established story, and it’s also just a nice reminder that some cable networks are standing behind their scripted programming. In an era where streaming seems to be more and more taking over, this is absolutely something we appreciate.

In a statement confirming the renewal news, here is what Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV, had to say:

“‘Snowpiercer’ has been an incredibly successful series for us that continues to capture the imagination of viewers, grow audience and maintain strong ratings … All of our seasons embark on an emotional, unexpected ride and the well-plotted storylines will continue to evolve and remain relevant to audiences. We’re excited to keep the train running into season four.”

To go along with this renewal news, here’s something else to know: Season 3 is officially done with production! There is no official premiere date just yet, but be prepared to see it early on in 2022. (If we had to guess, TNT will probably angle for a winter start, similar to what we saw with season 2 — a little bit of consistency here goes a long way.)

No matter how long Snowpiercer lasts at the network, the only thing we really hope for is that we get a satisfactory conclusion. After everything that we’ve experienced on the journey so far, it’d be nice to see things wrap up in a fitting way. With the way that the network is announcing these renewals far in advance, we’re at least pretty hopeful that they’ll do the right thing here whenever they tie up all loose ends.

